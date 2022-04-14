Left Menu

China says Jan-March FDI +25.6 % y/y to 379.87 billion yuan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 12:38 IST
Foreign direct investment Image Credit: Pixabay
  • China

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months combined rose 25.6% from a year earlier to 379.87 billion yuan ($59.67 billion).

In dollar terms, FDI increased 31.7% from January to March, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

