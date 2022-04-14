China says Jan-March FDI +25.6 % y/y to 379.87 billion yuan
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months combined rose 25.6% from a year earlier to 379.87 billion yuan ($59.67 billion).
In dollar terms, FDI increased 31.7% from January to March, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi)
