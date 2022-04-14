1 killed, 10 injured as two groups clash in Odisha's Nayagarh

One person was killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Sindhuria village in Nayagarh Town police station area during 'Danda Jatra', a local festival, they said.

The people of Durgaprasad and Deulapalli villages took out processions with their deities on the occasion, and soon an altercation started between the two groups near a Shiva temple, police said.

The fight escalated as some youths of Deulapalli allegedly kidnapped one Navin Parida of Durgaprasad village, and hacked him to death, they said.

As police rushed to the spot to control the situation, the mob started hurling stones, they added.

Six people and four police personnel were injured in the violence. All of them were taken to the district hospital.

Additional forces were later sent to the spot, which brought the situation under control, Additional Superintendent of Police Umakanta Samal said.

Parida's body was found near a pond in Deulapalli village, he said.

An investigation is underway to nab those behind the violence, police said.

Police were deployed in both the villages to avoid any flare-up, they said.

