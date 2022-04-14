Police arrest 3 for killing man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

The police have arrested three people who allegedly shot dead a man whose family members beat one of them a few weeks ago, officials said on Thursday.

On April 10, Mohd Rashid (43), Deepak (32) and Rohit (22) with firearms and lathis reached a meat shop run by Rahul in Sangam Vihar and beat up his uncle Hukum Singh as well as the workers, a police official said.

Rohit and Deepak opened fire, killing Hukum Singh while their main target Rahul escaped unhurt, the officer said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said, ''On Wednesday, Inspector Ishwar Singh received information that Rashid and Deepak would come near Khanpur traffic signal on MB Road between 9 pm to 10 pm to meet their associate.

''A trap was laid and the two accused were nabbed following a scuffle.'' Rohit was arrested early on Thursday from near the Kalkaji temple, he said.

''The accused disclosed their involvement in the case and said they wanted to take revenge as Rahul and his family members had beaten Rashid and his associates on March 28.

''Rashid with his associates planned and executed the attack. Rohit had fired at Singh while Deepak had opened fire on Rahul but the bullet missed him,'' the DCP said According to the police, two pistols with eight cartridges were seized from the three accused.

The trio were previously involved in 10 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, vehicle theft, intimidation and assault on police, officials said.

Further investigation was underway to arrest the associates of the three accused, they added.

