UK's Johnson stands by finance minister Sunak after lockdown fines

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:47 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Rishi Sunak can hold on to his finance minister role for as long as he is keen, backing the chancellor after they were both fined by police for attending a gathering during lockdown.

