Massive fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The police said the restaurant had four floors and a parking facility. The fire, which started allegedly due to a short circuit, spread to all the floors, they said.

''We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said. ''A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. No one was reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out. Further investigation is underway,'' a senior police officer said.

