Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant

The fire, which started allegedly due to a short circuit, spread to all the floors, they said.We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:27 IST
Massive fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The police said the restaurant had four floors and a parking facility. The fire, which started allegedly due to a short circuit, spread to all the floors, they said.

''We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said. ''A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. No one was reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out. Further investigation is underway,'' a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022