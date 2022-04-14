Ukraine deputy PM says new prisoner swap agreed with Russia
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said a new prisoner swap had been agreed with Russia and that in total 30 Ukrainians would be going home on Thursday.
Vereshchuk added that the 30 Ukrainians included five officers and 17 soldiers, plus eight civilians.
