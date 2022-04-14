Left Menu

Ukraine deputy PM says new prisoner swap agreed with Russia

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:46 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said a new prisoner swap had been agreed with Russia and that in total 30 Ukrainians would be going home on Thursday.

Vereshchuk added that the 30 Ukrainians included five officers and 17 soldiers, plus eight civilians.

