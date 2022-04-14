Woman attempts suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

A woman jumped off from Akshardham metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi on Thursday morning. A senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said that CISF personnel on duty at platform number 2 of the metro station noticed a woman has climbed the parapet of the metro station at around 7.30 am. They tried their best to convince and beg her to get off the wall at the Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The CISF personnel quickly swung into action, while one team tried to persuade the lady to abandon her thoughts, the other team with the help of local civil employees arranged a blanket to catch her in case of a fall. "In the meantime, another team of CISF rushed towards the ground floor and with the help of others, they created a safety net by collecting a blanket and bedsheets from shops around the metro station premises," the official added.

The woman jumped off from the metro station and fell into the safety net but unfortunately, she has received severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment in ICU, he added. Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment and in family care, he added.

"We informed local police regarding the incident and her family members were also informed. The motive of her taking the extreme step is unknown," he added. (ANI)

