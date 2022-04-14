Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian helicopters hit homes in Bryansk region

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:40 IST
Russia's investigative committee said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had carried out at least six helicopter air strikes against the village of Klimovo in the Russian region of Bryansk, injuring seven people.

The Bryansk region governor said earlier that two residential buildings in the village had been hit by shelling.

Ukraine's defence ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment about cross-border shelling in the area.

