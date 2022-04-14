Left Menu

Air hostess wife booked for abetting husband to suicide in Gurugram

A air hostess has been booked for allegedly driving her 27-year-old husband to suicide, police here said on Thursday. Vargesh in his complaint said that his son Anshul had married an air hostess of his own accord three years ago.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:23 IST
Air hostess wife booked for abetting husband to suicide in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A air hostess has been booked for allegedly driving her 27-year-old husband to suicide, police here said on Thursday. Anshul Vargesh, an engineer, allegedly hanged himself on March 17, they said. The FIR was filed after Mumbai-based Rafal Vargesh, father of the deceased, filed a complaint at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station accusing his daughter-in-law of abetting his son to suicide. Vargesh in his complaint said that his son Anshul had married an air hostess of his own accord three years ago. They both lived in Silver Oaks Apartments in DLF Phase 1 and fought regularly, he said.

''She had started mentally and physically torturing him. They had a fight on March 17 too, and when he could not take it anymore he hanged himself,'' Vargesh said in his complaint.

Police booked the wife under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. They said they are verifying the allegations and action will be taken according to the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022