INS helicopter evacuates indisposed crew member from Seychelles ship

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:37 IST
An indigenously built advanced light helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Thursday evacuated a crew member of a Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) who fell ill.

While the SCGS Zoroaster was on a voyage from Kochi to Victoria in Seychelles, one of its female crew members reported severe abdominal pain and was shifted to the INS Sharda which was escorting the foreign vessel, a defence release said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 AM and on receipt of information, the ALH and a Seaking 42C helicopter were prepared for the evacuation, the release said.

At 12.33 PM, the ALH with a naval medical officer onboard took off from INS Garuda and joined INS Sharda which was at that time approximately 15 km north of Minicoy Island, it said.

The chopper landed back at INS Garuda with the patient at close to 5 PM, the release said and added that the patient was immediately taken to INHS Sanjivani by ambulance.

The patient is under observation and her condition is stable, the release added.

