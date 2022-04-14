Rijiju inaugurates premises of Jammu and Kashmir International Arbitration Centre

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday inaugurated the new premises of the Jammu and Kashmir International Arbitration Centre (JKIAC) here, an official spokesman said.

The centre has been built in the Old Sadder Court Complex at Lal Chowk.

Chief Justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju complimented the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for establishing an institution of contemporary importance.

He underlined the importance of arbitration in commercial transactions, especially international ones, in view of the growing economy of the country and said arbitration is a very important tool for improvement in ease of doing business.

The minister said arbitration and mediation can provide better quality justice because the courts are already overburdened with cases.

Rijiju said the central government will provide all possible help and make all the resources available to the judiciary in the UT of J-K to improve infrastructure and augment manpower.

