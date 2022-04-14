Left Menu

Another village in Russia's Belgorod region comes under Ukrainian fire - governor

"Our village of Zhuravlyovka was fired on from Ukraine," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging service. Gladkov said earlier that another village in Belgorod had been shelled by Ukraine.

A second village in Russia's Belgorod region has come under fire from Ukraine, the regional governor said on Thursday, the latest in what Russian authorities say have been a series of cross-border attacks. "Our village of Zhuravlyovka was fired on from Ukraine," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging service. He said residential buildings were damaged and that he did not know if anyone had been injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Gladkov said earlier that another village in Belgorod had been shelled by Ukraine.

