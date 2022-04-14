Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman among three drown in dam

The deceased were identified as Ritu Kumari, Rakesh Teta of Kanker and Lakshya Verma, he said.Kumari, who hailed from Jharkhand, resided in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. While Teta was a resident of Kanker district, Verma was from Raipur city, Thakur said.After being alerted, police and district administration officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:51 IST
A woman and two men on Thursday drowned in a dam in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where they and several others had gone for a picnic, police said.

The incident occurred at Kukda dam, where 10 employees of a non-government organisation had gone for an outing, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police Chandresh Singh Thakur said. The deceased were identified as Ritu Kumari, Rakesh Teta of Kanker and Lakshya Verma, he said.

Kumari, who hailed from Jharkhand, resided in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. While Teta was a resident of Kanker district, Verma was from Raipur city, Thakur said.

After being alerted, police and district administration officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The woman was brought out of the water and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

According to police, the bodies of the two men were fished out later in the evening and further probe into the case is underway.

