Kolkata Police busts fake call centre, 8 arrested

At least eight people were arrested after a fake call centre was busted by Kolkata Police in the citys Garden Reach area, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted the call centre which was operating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least eight people were arrested after a fake call centre was busted by Kolkata Police in the city's Garden Reach area, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted the call centre which was operating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday. The owner of the call centre managed to flee. Police seized at least 13 laptops, eight mobile phones, four hard disks and Rs 19 lakh, he said. ''We are investigating the matter... It seems they were collecting money by duping people under the pretext of mending computer systems. They were keeping the money deposited in a bank account and then transferring them to some other as per requirement,'' the officer added.

