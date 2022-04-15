Russia promises to ramp up missile attacks

Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday promised to ramp up "the scale of missile attacks" on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's "diversions on the Russian territory." The statement comes a day after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in one of the country's regions on the border with Ukraine, in which seven people sustained injuries. According to Russian officials, some 100 residential buildings were damaged in Thursday's attack on the Klimovo village in the Bryansk region. The Defense Ministry said that the Russian forces in Ukraine's Chernihiv region shut down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter that was allegedly involved in the attack on the Bryansk region.

Authorities in another border region, Belgorod, also reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday.

