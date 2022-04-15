Left Menu

Bengal: Girl sets herself ablaze after threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint

A 14-year-old girl, who survived a rape attempt in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, set herself on fire after she was allegedly threatened to withdraw the police complaint, officials said on Friday.The girl, a resident of Maynaguri police station area, was alone in her house on February 28 when a man allegedly tried to rape her, they said.He ripped off her clothes but as she screamed, the man fled, they added.Subsequently, a police complaint was filed by her family and the man was arrested.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:54 IST
Bengal: Girl sets herself ablaze after threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl, who survived a rape attempt in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, set herself on fire after she was allegedly threatened to withdraw the police complaint, officials said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Maynaguri police station area, was alone in her house on February 28 when a man allegedly tried to rape her, they said.

He ripped off her clothes but as she screamed, the man fled, they added.

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed by her family and the man was arrested. However, he got out on bail, police said.

On Thursday, two men came to her house, with their faces covered, when she was alone and threatened to withdraw the police complaint, they said.

The men allegedly threatened that if she does not withdraw the complaint, her family will be killed, police said.

Following this, she set herself ablaze. The girl was, however, rescued and admitted to the Jalpaiguri hospital, they said.

As her condition was critical, she was later shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. When produced at the district court on Friday, the duo was remanded to police custody for four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022