Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; 1st time in war
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:33 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Popasna
- defence ministry
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Ukraine sunflower oil price surge casts shadow over Ramadan meals
Defence ties, reducing Russian dependence focus of UK minister's India visit
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now