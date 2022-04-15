Ensure clean environment, basic amenities for visitors at police stations: UP CM to officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure a clean environment and basic amenities for people visiting police stations across the state, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

He also instructed officials to strengthen law and order in the state and ensure good governance.

According to the statement, Adityanath said there should be arrangements for sitting, access to clean drinking water and toilets in every police station so that people do not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister also reviewed the efforts made in this direction by Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajghat Police Station in Gorakhpur, Randhir Kumar Mishra.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Kumar Awasthi said the SHO along with other staff have taken special interest in the renovation of the police station.

The SHO along with his team established a help desk and renovated parts of the police station. A women's help desk and women retiring room have also been set up to ensure that the women visitors don't face any discomfort, Awasthi said.