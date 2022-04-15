Russia says it thwarted 'terrorist attack' on military facility - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:08 IST
Russia's FSB security service on Friday said it had detained four members of an Islamist militant group in the Kaluga region south west of Moscow and said one was preparing a "terrorist attack", the TASS news agency reported.
The four were members of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence ties, reducing Russian dependence focus of UK minister's India visit
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Biden meets with parents of former U.S. Marine being held in Russia