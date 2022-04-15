Left Menu

Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar and Puducherry from April 22-24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day trip to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry between April 22 and April 24, top government sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:59 IST
Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar and Puducherry from April 22-24
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day trip to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry between April 22 and April 24, top government sources said. During the visit, Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 22 followed by Bihar on April 23 and Puducherry on April 24.

On April 22, the Home Minister will be participating in the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meeting in Bhopal as the chief guest at 11 am. Madhya Pradesh Police in association with the Home Ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development is organising the event at the police headquarters in Bhopal. Police officers, academicians, researchers, judicial and scientific experts will present their papers at the meet

The Union Home Minister will visit Bihar to pay tributes to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh on April 23. Shah will also attend a program in Jagdishpur in Bihar's Arrah district on the same day in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will be present with 75 thousand flags. "The programme will be a non-political event. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh. The programme will be organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence," said sources.

On April 23, the Home Minister will reach Puducherry to attend an event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022