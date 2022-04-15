Left Menu

26 arrested over unlawful ‘religious conversion’ ion Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur/Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:43 IST
Police on Friday arrested 26 people over an allegedly illegal religious conversion of 90 people in the last 40 days in the district.

The arrests were made on a complaint by a Vishva Hindu Parishad office-bearer Himanshu Dixit, who alleged that around 90 Hindus have been illegally converted to Christianity by the 'Evangelical Church of India' in the Harihganj area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Chandra Mishra.

On Dixit’s complaint, 55 people, including 10 women, were booked under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, DSP Mishra said.

A search is on for 29 other accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

