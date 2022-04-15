Left Menu

Goa govt will write to Bombay HC on use of Konkani as official language alongside English: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:48 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will write to the Bombay High Court to list Konkani along with English as official languages to conduct proceedings at its bench here.

At present, the HC bench in Goa uses only English while the state government wants Konkani to be used as well, the CM said in his address at the eighth International Hindi Conference in Panaji.

The CM also said his government will take all efforts to promote Hindi and give it equal important to regional languages, as this would make the country more united amid diversity and help it emerge as ''Akhand Bharat''.

