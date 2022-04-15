Left Menu

17 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:52 IST
17 IPS officers transferred in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service officer.

Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal.

Mittal has been posted as the IGP, Crime, Bureau of Investigation at Chandigarh, a government order said.

S Boopathi, DIG, Personnel, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Jalandhar Range.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh, Additional IG, Counter Intelligence, Punjab Police, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022