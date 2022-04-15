Left Menu

UP court issues non-bailable warrant against SP's Azam Khan in 15-yr-old inflammatory speech case

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:18 IST
A court here on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in a 15-year-old case of inflammatory speech.

Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, has been asked to appear in court on April 30.

According to the order issued by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Amrish Tripathi, Khan was accused of giving an inflammatory speech during a public meeting held in Mohalla Hussaini under Rasulpur police station area during the 2007 elections.

Khan is lodged in jail in connection with a number of cases of theft, criminal intimidation, illegal encroachment among others.

