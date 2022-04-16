Terror plot foiled as security forces destroy IED in J-K's Rajouri

Security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device planted alongside the Rajouri-Gurdan road early on Saturday, thus foiling a terrorist plot, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, information was received about some suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri-Gurdan road the previous night.

Joint teams of the police and Army personnel launched a cordon and search operation and found a suspicious object lying on the roadside, he said.

On inspection, the object turned out to be an IED. The bomb squad of the police later took it in their possession and destroyed it following standard operating procedure. The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.

