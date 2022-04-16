Left Menu

Goa cop arrested for raping teen girl, forcing her to undergo abortion

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Goa policeman was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl several times and then forcing her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Saturday.

Manjunath Koli was arrested by the Women Cell of the state police after the victim's mother filed a complaint, he said.

Koli, who was charged with rape under IPC, POCSO Act and Goa Children's Act provisions, was presented in a court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody for seven days, the official added.

