Erode SP orders inquiry against police personnel for harassing woman cop

Erode Superintendent of Police V Sasimohan on Saturday ordered an enquiry against an inspector, additional SP and a constable attached to the Special Branch CID for allegedly harassing another woman inspector over an issue related to an inter-caste marriage.

On April 14, Erode All-Women Police Inspector Neelavathi (44) was on special bundobust duty when she received a call from a higher official, who spoke harshly with her over the issue.

The inspector got livid and she allegedly told another officer that she would commit suicide and left the place.

In the meantime, Neelavathi went to her close friend's house where she apparently fell down and was taken to hospital. After receiving treatment, she returned to her house at the Surampatti area in the district and took leave for the past two days.

According to police, a few days back a newly married inter-caste couple reached the All Women Police, Erode where they pleaded for protection from the bride's family, who were opposed to the wedding.

After enquiring with the couple, Neelavathi found that they were both adults and had consented to tie the knot. She assured to provide protection and advised them to go home.

As the couple came out of the police station, the newly-married woman's relatives kidnapped her while the bridegroom was beaten up by them.

The bridegroom, then, lodged a complaint with Erode South Police and a case was registered against 30 people. The newly-wed woman was traced and produced before the court on Friday.

In the court, the girl told the magistrate that she wanted to reunite with her parents and the judge also ordered the police to allow her to do so.

Meanwhile, Neelavathi made a statement in sections of the media that she decided to end her life due to ''unbearable torture'' by a woman Additional SP and a male Special Branch Constable.

The officer also said she would represent her plea with the Chief Minister and also the Director-General of Police and that she doesn't want to serve in Erode district.

Hearing all details, the Superintendent of Police Sasimohan on Saturday ordered an inquiry which would be conducted on Monday, police officials said.

