Left Menu

Army’s Symphony Band performs for border residents along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:26 IST
Army’s Symphony Band performs for border residents along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

Army’s Symphony Band for the first time performed for the civilian population near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The mega musical evening was organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’ in the open at Jhullas village in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday, attracting a large gathering from adjoining areas, he said.

The spokesman said the Symphony Band played patriotic music, nostalgic tunes and foot tapping Bollywood songs.

The event was attended by prominent personalities from nearby border localities and civil administration officials including the district commissioner and the superintendent of police of Poonch district, he said.

He said the grand finale was the song ‘Sare Jaha Se Achha’ which infused a strong patriotic fervour in the environment and among the youth present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022