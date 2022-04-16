Army’s Symphony Band performs for border residents along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Army’s Symphony Band for the first time performed for the civilian population near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The mega musical evening was organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’ in the open at Jhullas village in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday, attracting a large gathering from adjoining areas, he said.

The spokesman said the Symphony Band played patriotic music, nostalgic tunes and foot tapping Bollywood songs.

The event was attended by prominent personalities from nearby border localities and civil administration officials including the district commissioner and the superintendent of police of Poonch district, he said.

He said the grand finale was the song ‘Sare Jaha Se Achha’ which infused a strong patriotic fervour in the environment and among the youth present there.

