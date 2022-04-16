Corruption case: Deshmukh, two aides, Waze remanded in judicial custody

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed policeman Sachin Waze and two others in judicial custody in a corruption case.

Deshmukh, his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were in judicial custody following their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, while Waze was in judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Earlier this month, all the accused were remanded in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a corruption case and were produced before Special CBI Judge DP Shingade on Saturday after their remand ended.

The CBI sought custody of Deshmukh for further three days while not pressing for extension of remand for Waze, Palande and Shinde., However, rejecting the CBI's plea, the court sent all four accused to judicial custody.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of getting policemen to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in the metropolis.

The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting an inquiry as directed by the Bombay High Court in April last year.

