Left Menu

Delhi: Men flee firing in air after robbery bid fails

Three bike-borne men opened fire on east Delhis Vikas Marg when a man refused to part with a bracelet he was wearing, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:03 IST
Delhi: Men flee firing in air after robbery bid fails
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three bike-borne men opened fire on east Delhi's Vikas Marg when a man refused to part with a bracelet he was wearing, police said on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that the accused failed rob the man and left empty-handed. The incident took place Friday night and was also captured on CCTV camera, they said.

According to police, Noida-based resident Rajeev Chaddha reported that he and his brother Deepak were going to Ramprastha in Ghaziabad and had stopped near Shiv Mandir on Vikas Marg to purchase a mobile charger at about 10.40 pm. When his brother went to buy the charger leaving Chadha alone, three men on a motorcycle with pistols accosted him and asked for his 'kada' (bracelet). When he refused, the accused opened fire in the air and fled the scene after threatening him, a senior police officer said.

''We have registered a case under sections 393 (Attempt to commit robbery), 398 (Attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act and efforts are being made to nab the accused persons,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022