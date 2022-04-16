Delhi: Men flee firing in air after robbery bid fails

Three bike-borne men opened fire on east Delhi's Vikas Marg when a man refused to part with a bracelet he was wearing, police said on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that the accused failed rob the man and left empty-handed. The incident took place Friday night and was also captured on CCTV camera, they said.

According to police, Noida-based resident Rajeev Chaddha reported that he and his brother Deepak were going to Ramprastha in Ghaziabad and had stopped near Shiv Mandir on Vikas Marg to purchase a mobile charger at about 10.40 pm. When his brother went to buy the charger leaving Chadha alone, three men on a motorcycle with pistols accosted him and asked for his 'kada' (bracelet). When he refused, the accused opened fire in the air and fled the scene after threatening him, a senior police officer said.

''We have registered a case under sections 393 (Attempt to commit robbery), 398 (Attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act and efforts are being made to nab the accused persons,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

