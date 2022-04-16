Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at Watnar, Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:17 IST
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"#Encounter has started at Watnar, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)

