3 arrested with opium worth Rs 43 lakh in Chatra
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were arrested with opium worth Rs 43 lakh in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, three houses in Temka village in Rajpur police station area were raided on Friday and 43.1 kg of opium was seized, they said.
Two natives of Bihar's Gaya district were among the three people arrested, they added. A case was filed under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
