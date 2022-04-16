Left Menu

Gurugram: Man shoots at policeman to free accomplice

The driver, Constable Gauri Shankar of SHO mobile van of the Sector-29 police station, was chasing the bike and cops managed to corner the duo.

A policeman was injured after a man shot at him to try and free his accomplice here on Saturday, officials said.

Constable Gauri Shankar, who is posted with the Sector-29 Police Station, was chasing two motorcycle-borne persons in his mobile van, they said.

When he cornered the duo, policemen caught hold of one of them, the officials said, adding that the other shot at and injured the constable to free his accomplice.

Police officers and crime unit teams are at the spot to probe the incident which happened around 9:40 pm in a service lane near Galleria market. Shankar (30) was shot in one of his legs, police said.

According to police, these snatchers had been active for long in the area. They were identified and put under the scanner. ''The driver, Constable Gauri Shankar of SHO mobile van of the Sector-29 police station, was chasing the bike and cops managed to corner the duo. They had held one when another shot at cop Gauri Shankar and fled leaving their bike behind. The injured was rushed to Max hospital and is out of danger. We are registering an FIR and looking for the accused, '' DCP (East) Virender Vij told PTI.

