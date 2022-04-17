Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation in Mariupol remains extremely severe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day.

Zelenskiy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.

