Russia says ammunition factory near Kyiv destroyed by missile strike
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition factory near Kyiv, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"Overnight, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunition factory near the town of Brovary in Kyiv region," Konashenkov said.
