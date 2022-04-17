Ukraine has asked G7 for $50 bln to cover budget deficit, says senior official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:05 IST
Ukraine has asked G7 nations for $50 billion in financial support and is also considering issuing 0% coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, the president's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday.
Speaking on national television, Ustenko said these options were being actively discussed.
