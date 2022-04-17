Left Menu

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police hold meeting with Peace committees

Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees, a day after clashes broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:24 IST
Visual of Delhi police in meeting with Aman Committee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees, a day after clashes broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area. The meeting was organised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police North West at Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area with the members of the Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar.

The police asked the committee members to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their area, officials said. "To maintain peace and tranquillity in the area, a meeting was organised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West at Kushal Chowk in PS Jahangirpuri area with the members of the Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar," said DCP North-West Usha Rangnani.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen persons have been arrested so far, in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession yesterday.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession. "After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

