Mumbai police commissioner thanks citizens for celebrating festivals in peaceful manner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday thanked the residents of the city for maintaining peace during different festivals celebrated back-to-back over the last few days. According to a police official, all these festivals and celebrations largely passed off peacefully in the city, barring a couple of incidents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 16:27 IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday thanked the residents of the city for maintaining peace during different festivals celebrated back-to-back over the last few days. ''Thank you Mumbaikars. All festivities last week did pass off peacefully. A few incidents that happened we got timely public support To express our gratitude we made #sundaystreets bigger and hope you continue to enjoy,'' Pandey said on Twitter. On April 10, Ram Navami was celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ram. On April 14, the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in a big way. Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Jain Tirthankar Bhagwan Mahavir, was also celebrated on the same day. Good Friday and Hanuman Jayanti were celebrated on April 15 and 16 respectively, while Easter is being celebrated on Sunday.

According to a police official, all these festivals and celebrations largely passed off peacefully in the city, barring a couple of incidents. In Mankhurd, an eastern suburb, where some anti-social elements damaged some vehicles on Ram Navami. Mankhurd police have registered an FIR and arrested several persons. On the same day, another FIR was registered against BJP workers, including the party's city youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana, at Malwani police station on the charge of promoting enmity between two groups, he said. Several parts of the country witnessed clashes and violence during the festivals last week. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, while last Sunday, Khargone city in Madhya Pradesh had witnessed communal clashes on Ram Navami, wherein stones were hurled, vehicles torched and some houses damaged, leading to the clamping of curfew in the city.

