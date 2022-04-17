Man, son arrested in UP for duping people on pretext of doubling money

A man and his son were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of doubling their money.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said a resident of Palia town complained to the police on April 3 that he was lured by Govind Nishad and his son Ganesh saying they have a technique to convert blank paper to currency.

They took him to Gonda and duped him of Rs 2.5 lakh, the police officer said.

After investigation, the UPSTF and Palia police nabbed the accused. They were arrested under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he said. Over Rs 22 lakh cash, an SUV, IDs of the police department and media houses, and some chemicals were seized from the accused, the ASP said. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they used the dupe people by telling them of having a technique to convert blank paper into currency, the police officer said.

