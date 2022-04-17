Left Menu

Gujarat: Couple ends life along with two minor daughters by jumping into canal

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:39 IST
Gujarat: Couple ends life along with two minor daughters by jumping into canal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal along with their two toddler daughters at Tharad in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the four deceased, all residents of Piluda village, were fished out of the Narmada canal with the help of local swimmers, a Tharad police station official said.

They were identified as Kalubhai Mohanbhai (30), his wife Gitaben (25) and daughters Avni (3) and Bhavyata (2), he said.

A probe is underway to find out why they took the extreme step, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022