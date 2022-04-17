Left Menu

Maha: Man kills stepdaughter in Pune, arrested

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 20:19 IST
Maha: Man kills stepdaughter in Pune, arrested
  • India

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 3-year-old stepdaughter in Ambegaon area of Pune, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl died on Saturday night after accused Jitendra Patil, a driver, banged her head against a wall, and police were alerted by doctors of a nearby hospital where she was rushed for treatment, he said.

A Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said Patil recently got to know that the child was born out of an affair his wife had, which infuriated him and caused him to dislike the child.

He was arrested on the complaint of the child's mother, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

