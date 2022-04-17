Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K’s Kathua; accused arrested

A 16-year-old girl was rescued and her abductor arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. A police party managed to recover the minor and succeeded in arresting the accused during a raid in Lakhanpur area, a police spokesman said. He identified the arrested accused as Makhan Din and said the girl was handed over to her legal heirs after completion of all legal formalities. The girl’s father had reported her abduction at local police station last week, the spokesman said, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)