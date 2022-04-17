Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA's wife found hanging at residence; suicide suspected

The wife of a local Shiv Sena MLA was found hanging at her residence in suburban Kurla here on Sunday night, with the police suspecting it to be case of suicide. The body of Rajani Kudalkar, wife of Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar, was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, a police official said. ''As per the preliminary information, she committed suicide. However, the reason is not yet clear,'' the official from Nehru Nagar police station said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered in this connection and investigation into the case is on, he said.

Mangesh Kudalkar represents Kurla assembly constituency.

