Left Menu

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA's wife found hanging at residence; suicide suspected

The body of Rajani Kudalkar, wife of Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar, was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:09 IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA's wife found hanging at residence; suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of a local Shiv Sena MLA was found hanging at her residence in suburban Kurla here on Sunday night, with the police suspecting it to be case of suicide. The body of Rajani Kudalkar, wife of Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar, was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, a police official said. ''As per the preliminary information, she committed suicide. However, the reason is not yet clear,'' the official from Nehru Nagar police station said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered in this connection and investigation into the case is on, he said.

Mangesh Kudalkar represents Kurla assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022