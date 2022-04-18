Explosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

There was no immediate information about casualties and damage.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)