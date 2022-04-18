Left Menu

Spain to reopen Kyiv embassy in coming days, PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:00 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network on Monday.

The Spanish embassy in Ukraine's capital was evacuated on Feb. 24 when Russian troops invaded the country.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their embassies to Kyiv.

