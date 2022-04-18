Left Menu

SC stays Allahabad HC order relating to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order, which allowed the taking over of the land allotted to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

SC stays Allahabad HC order relating to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order, which allowed the taking over of the land allotted to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar also issued notice on a plea filed by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust challenging the Allahabad High Court order and listed the matter for further hearing in August.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed a petition against proceedings to take over the university land initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Government for non-adherence to certain conditions on which the land for the institution was granted to the Trust in 2005. Presently Azam Khan is lodged at Sitapur district jail and is facing several cases. (ANI)

