Police investigation team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials

A Delhi Police investigation team came under attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during clashes in Jahangirpuri, officials said. One of the purported videos of the violence on Saturday showed a man in blue shirt opening fire during the clashes in Jahangirpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a police team of northwest district had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members. ''His family members pelted two stones on the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. Situation is completely under control now,'' she said.

