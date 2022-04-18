Russia says it plans legal action over frozen assets

Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex, and assets belonging to Russian residents, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, adding that such a step would need to be painstakingly thought through and legally justified.

Foreign sanctions have frozen about $300 billion of around $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves when it launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)