Russia says it plans legal action over frozen assets

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:39 IST
Elvira Nabiullina Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex, and assets belonging to Russian residents, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, adding that such a step would need to be painstakingly thought through and legally justified.

Foreign sanctions have frozen about $300 billion of around $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves when it launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

