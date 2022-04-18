Police investigation team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials
A Delhi Police investigation team came under a minor attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspects house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi Police investigation team came under a ''minor'' attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members. ''His family members pelted two stones at the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now,'' she said. In a purported video of the Saturday violence, the man, wearing a blue shirt, was seen opening fire during the clashes that had erupted when a Hanuman jayanti procession was passing through localities in Jahangirpuri.
''Media reports about fresh stone-pelting (on Monday) is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken,'' Rangnani added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Usha
- Hanuman
- Rangnani
- Delhi Police
- Northwest
- Jahangirpuri
ALSO READ
Raj Thackeray asks Maha govt to remove loudspeakers from mosques, warns of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of mosques
Cong asks workers to recite Ram Katha, Hanuman Chalisa in MP; BJP says 'hypocrisy' won't work
MNS plays Hanuman Chalisa at high volume from loudspeakers at its Mumbai office, leader detained
Mumbai: MNS man detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa through loudspeaker, released later
After MNS chief's warning to mosques, partymen play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker outside office