Libya's Dbeibah heading to Algeria for visit, GNU says

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:07 IST
Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Libya

The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and several other top officials in his administration including security chiefs are heading to Algeria for an official visit, the GNU said on Monday.

The visit marks a rare departure from Tripoli for Dbeibah since Libya's eastern-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, a move he has rejected amid an armed standoff between rival factions for control over the government.

